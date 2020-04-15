|
|
Lily A. Khuri
1936-2020
Lily A. Khuri was born in Haifa, Palestine on the 23rd of March 1936, and she passed away peacefully in Houston on Sunday, the 12th of April 2020. She was 84 years of age.
In light of current health and safety concerns, arrangements for a memorial service are pending and will be announced at a later date. In the interim, you are encouraged to visit her online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020