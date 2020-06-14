Lily A. Khuri
1936-2020
Lily Abou-Nassar Khuri passed away peacefully in Houston on Sunday, the 12th of April 2020, at the age of 84.
Mrs. Khuri was born on the 23rd of March 1936, in Haifa, Palestine, to Salim and Deya (Akkawi) Abou-Nassar. After emigrating to Beirut with her family, she completed her undergraduate studies at Beirut Women's College (now Lebanese American University) while pursuing her passion in social work and charity for the underprivileged. She organized relief efforts and volunteered for several charitable organizations in Lebanon, continuing her support while living overseas. She moved with her family to London in 1975, and finally made her home in Houston in 1979.
She was always a dedicated wife and mother, who was committed to helping others, especially those less fortunate, and had a very loving heart and a strong faith. With her positive outlook and natural instinct for business, she started her own wholesale import company in her 40's, and with her husband grew it successfully until they sold it upon retirement 15 years later. She will be missed greatly by her family and everyone who knew her.
Mrs. Khuri is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Fuad; she is survived by her daughters, Deya Bradic and her husband Bane, Mona Lentz and her husband Craig, Valerie Hale and her husband Trevor, Heather Berglund and her husband Jon; and her son, Paul Khuri and his wife Penelope. She is also survived by five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Mass is to be offered at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 19th of June, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail in Houston, where Fr. Charles Talar is to serve as celebrant.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.