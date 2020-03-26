|
Lilia "Lily" Sanchez
1932-2020
Lilia "Lily" Sanchez, 88, born in Houston, Texas on November 3, 1932 to the late Delfina and Manuel Valadez, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020.
Lily was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Armand Sanchez; sister Victoria Smith; brothers Calistro "Cal," Manuel, Frank, and Pete Valadez. She is survived by her daughter, Yolanda Zermeno and her husband Russell, son Andy Sanchez and his wife Ricci, and son Antone Sanchez and his wife Andrea. She had seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
When her husband Armand opened Bellaire Shoe Repair in Bellaire, Texas in 1966, Lily was his bookkeeper, accountant, and confidant. Together they turned that business into a phenomenal success for more than 50 years. She and Armand also loved music, and were prolific dancers. The dance floor would clear as they rose from their seats and joined hands to dance.
Just as Lily contributed her extraordinary financial and organizational skills to help her husband's business, she also served in this role to several Houston legends of the music industry. She worked alongside Herb Brochstein as he started the Pro Mark Drumsticks dynasty in the U.S., and was his right hand as he grew the company to become the #1 distributor of drumsticks in the world.
When she began working at the legendary Brook Mays, she became the liaison of Houston's music scene for all of Mexico's international stars, including Pablo Beltran Ruiz, Jose Jose, Juan Gabriel, and many others.
She also worked alongside Paul Bosch as she assisted him in bringing Mexico's most athletic wrestlers to the U.S. wrestling scene. She was the interpreter for Mr. Bosch and Houstonians and worked by his side during the Houston Wrestling broadcasts. These wrestlers included El Medico, El Santo, Rito Romero, and Sugi Sito.
Lily adored her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. Some of her favorite memories were from family events, grilling by the pool, and watching her children and grandchildren enjoy each other. She also had extended family in Mexico, whom she loved to visit several times a year.
A private memorial service will be held for the family, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Lily was one of a kind and will forever be truly missed.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020