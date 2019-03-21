|
|
Linda Kay Andricks
1948-2019
Linda Kay Andricks, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Andricks. Linda is survived by her daughters, Lori Tallinger, and Elizabeth Vyvial (Brent); granddaughter, Avery Tallinger; siblings, Frank Thomas (Beth), Carol Carroll (Raife), Patty Breland (John), and Nita Hebert (Jimmy).
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held the following morning at 10 AM in the chapel of Trinity Downtown Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019