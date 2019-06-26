Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:15 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Baker


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda B. Baker
1939-2019
Linda was born February 5, 1939 in Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Bossier High in 1956. Shortly after, she meet and fell in love with Albert. They were married October 1957. Linda soon gave birth to her son Steve in 1959 and daughter Leigh in 1961. The family moved to Houston, TX in 1966. She was the Vice President of Baker Electronic Services Inc with Albert. On June 21st Linda passed after a five-year battle with dementia.
She is survived by her husband Albert Baker; Son-in-laws Edward Williams and Russell Byrd; Grandsons Rory Seeberger and Russell Williams; Granddaughter Lauren Gonzales-Baires and her husband Nahum Baires; and Great-Grandson Nathan Baires. She is predeceased by her mother Juanita Bohn; daughter Leigh Baker Williams; and son Steve Baker.
Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5531 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77096. Visitation at 10am; service at 11am and reception after. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 on Monday July 1st at 12:15pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now