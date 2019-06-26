Linda B. Baker

1939-2019

Linda was born February 5, 1939 in Shreveport, LA. She graduated from Bossier High in 1956. Shortly after, she meet and fell in love with Albert. They were married October 1957. Linda soon gave birth to her son Steve in 1959 and daughter Leigh in 1961. The family moved to Houston, TX in 1966. She was the Vice President of Baker Electronic Services Inc with Albert. On June 21st Linda passed after a five-year battle with dementia.

She is survived by her husband Albert Baker; Son-in-laws Edward Williams and Russell Byrd; Grandsons Rory Seeberger and Russell Williams; Granddaughter Lauren Gonzales-Baires and her husband Nahum Baires; and Great-Grandson Nathan Baires. She is predeceased by her mother Juanita Bohn; daughter Leigh Baker Williams; and son Steve Baker.

Services will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5531 Beechnut St., Houston, TX 77096. Visitation at 10am; service at 11am and reception after. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 on Monday July 1st at 12:15pm.