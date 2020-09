Linda my dear sister, I love you so much. We were like twins, always together. If our family could not get in touch with me they would call you,because I was either with you and/or you knew where I was. A part of me died when you left us. But I no you are with the Lord and watching over me. I take comfort knowing you are not in pain and you are with Mom, Dad, Mary and David and with all of our family that are in Heaven with the Lord. I will always Love you my beautiful sister.

Angela F Demby

Sister