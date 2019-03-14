Linda Corcoran Bryan

1947-2019

Linda was born in 1947 in Lowell , Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph and Maria Corcoran. Raised in Lowell, she graduated with honors from Lowell high school where she participated as a Major in the Girl Officers, as well as editor of the school newspaper.

Linda graduated with honors from Lowell State College, and received a Master's degree from the University of Arkansas, where she was inducted into the Alpha of Arkansas chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. It was during this time she met her husband James.

Linda's career took her to Mobile, Alabama, where Jason was born. During her tenure at S.D. Bishop Jr. College in Mobile, she was honored by a "Linda Bryan Appreciation Day," with a ceremony initiated by her students, where she was treated with speeches, quips, food and music by faculty, staff and students.

In addition to teaching English at Lone Star College, Tomball, Linda developed the Alpha Mu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa and created the Tomball and District International Studies Program. She enjoyed trips to Europe and England with her students, fellow faculty and staff, and community members.

Teaching and sharing these experiences was Linda's life's work. She loved every minute of it and the people with whom she worked and traveled.

Linda was a great cook, specializing in Italian dishes and more than anything else, she loved her husband James and son Jason who were the center of her life. She was the light of our lives, and the lives of everyone she touched.

She is survived by her husband James, and son Jason, of Spring, TX, sisters Jean Nelson and her husband Walter of Lowell, MA, Sandra Naddif and her husband Michael of Andover MA, her brother Michael Corcoran and his Wife Margo of Dracut, MA, as well as numerous niece's and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday March 16, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with funeral services at 1:00 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, Texas 77379.