|
|
Linda Broussard
1933-2019
Linda Ann (Holbert) Broussard, age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Park Manor of South Belt in Houston. She was born on May 17, 1933, in Brinkley, Arkansas. In 1951, she visited Houston for her sister's wedding, met her future husband and the love of her life, and she never looked back. She married Claude Broussard on May 26, 1953, in Houston; they raised two beautiful children together and were married 66 years. Affectionately known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Mammy", Linda leaves behind a legacy of incredible kindness, selflessness, and love, as the beloved matriarch of a close-knit family that she dedicated her life to raising. She is survived by her husband, Claude; her daughter and son-in-law, Claudia and Brewster Egliht; her son, James (Alan) Broussard; her five grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; and her four sisters. She is preceded in death by her son and granddaughter, Douglas Walter Broussard and Emily Ann Egliht.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019