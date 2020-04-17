Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brown-Grayson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Brown-Grayson


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Brown-Grayson Obituary
Linda Marie (Brown) Grayson
1948-2020
Linda Marie (Brown) Grayson peacefully passed away Sunday April 12th at home, in Katy, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born Nov 3rd 1948 in Cleveland, TX to Billy Ray Brown & Norene (Martin) Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James "Mike" Grayson, daughter Jamie Grayson, & daughter Karen Grayson-Kostor & husband David Kostor, also Max (Jamie's son). She was preceded in death by her parents Billy Ray Brown and Norene (Martin) Brown. We will miss her dearly, but never forget her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -