Linda Marie (Brown) Grayson
1948-2020
Linda Marie (Brown) Grayson peacefully passed away Sunday April 12th at home, in Katy, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born Nov 3rd 1948 in Cleveland, TX to Billy Ray Brown & Norene (Martin) Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James "Mike" Grayson, daughter Jamie Grayson, & daughter Karen Grayson-Kostor & husband David Kostor, also Max (Jamie's son). She was preceded in death by her parents Billy Ray Brown and Norene (Martin) Brown. We will miss her dearly, but never forget her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020