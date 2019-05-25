Linda (Granger) Crouch

1940-2019

Linda Granger Crouch, 78, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was a faithful woman devoted to her family. Linda was loved by so many, and her memory will live on. Linda was born on September 27, 1940 to Harris and Ima Steele Granger in Port Arthur, Texas. She is preceded in death by her loving husband & best friend of 54 years, William "Bill" Crouch, Father, Mother, Brother Joe Granger and Baby Sister Patti Lynn Granger. She is survived by her six daughters, Patti Richie, Julie Reilly, Janet Hughes, Laurie Waldrop, Jill Belin and Susan Beaty; two sons, William "Bill" Crouch Jr and Kirk Crouch. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Hauck, Paula Roccaforte, Kathy Roccaforte, Cindy Miller & Fay Ginn; Her brothers Jim Granger & Bob Granger; numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving family. Visitation & Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at Inspire Church at 11727 E. Sam Houston Parkway N, Houston, TX. Visitation is at 10am with funeral services at 11am. Graveside burial services to follow at San Jacinto Funeral Home, 14659 East Fwy, Houston, TX. The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to the at . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary