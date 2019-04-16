Resources More Obituaries for Linda Fath Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Fath

1955-2019

Linda Susan Fath passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at her home in Pinehurst, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Patricia Louise Luther and Henry David Luther in Canton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband Stephen Joseph Fath, her two daughters Heather Graham (husband Geoff) and Holly Madden (husband Chris), her two step-children, Amity Fath and Damian Fath, and her seven grandchildren including Preston, Parker, and Pryce Graham, and Austin, Devon, and Alexis Madden, and Suri Anne Fath.

Linda Susan Fath passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, at her home in Pinehurst, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Patricia Louise Luther and Henry David Luther in Canton, Ohio. She is survived by her husband Stephen Joseph Fath, her two daughters Heather Graham (husband Geoff) and Holly Madden (husband Chris), her two step-children, Amity Fath and Damian Fath, and her seven grandchildren including Preston, Parker, and Pryce Graham, and Austin, Devon, and Alexis Madden, and Suri Anne Fath.

Linda is also survived by her three sisters Jeannie Gistri, Sally Vega, and Beckey Boone, their children, and her father Henry David Luther and stepmother Patricia Luther, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. Linda attended Saint Joan of Arc Elementary School and Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Akron, Ohio in 1973. As a girl, she joined the local 4H Club and participated in horse shows. In high school, Linda and her horse Racky served as the Crusader football team mascot, and, while dressed in full Crusader regalia and carrying a banner, galloped across the field during halftime. As a young woman, Linda worked with various accounting and photography companies and later married Dale Hamilton, and they were blessed with two daughters. Linda was an active supporter of the communities in which she lived. Along with various church activities, Linda was a member of The Red Hat Society and her local Garden Clubs. On the weekends, she, Holly, and Sally attended festivals and sold Hair Thingies. Later, she obtained her real estate and brokerage license and specialized in large equestrian-property transactions. Linda was an avid scuba diver and became a certified master scuba diver. She also parachuted, water skied, snow skied, ice skated, roller bladed, cycled, hiked, kayaked, fished, rode trail motorcycles and occasionally co-piloted with her father in his airplane. In 2007, Linda met Steve Fath, who was her loving partner to the end of her life. Linda and Steve married in 2008, and together bought a Victorian-style farmhouse in Pinehurst, Texas. They filled their land with organic vegetable and fruit gardens, two horses, cats, dogs, rabbits, hens, roosters, bees, ducks, an alpaca, and goats. Linda Susan Fath is deeply missed by her family and all who knew her and all those whose lives she touched. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019