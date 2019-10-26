|
Linda Gregg Fields
1944-2019
Linda Gregg Fields, a Valentine from birth to death, born February 14, 1944, passed away on October 23, 2019, after a five-year battle with cancer. Never a "why me" and always smiling, she faced death with the same attitude as she lived life. Linda is a Strutter (a Texas State Dance team), a Chi Omega and a mother of two children which will always be is and not was.
Linda was born in San Antonio to Virginia Hofheinz Gregg and Stephen R. Gregg and grew up in San Marcos, Texas. She graduated from Texas State University with a degree in education. She taught school for 8 years until her first child was born in 1974. After her career ended, she loved to volunteer and served on many committees and boards including Ronald McDonald House-Houston, Victory Houston-a branch of the , Texas State University Foundation Board and Houston Museum of Natural Science Guild. She was honored by many organizations for her time, talent and treasure. She is a Distinguished Alumnus of San Marcos High School, a Distinguished Alumnus of Texas State University and has an Honorary Doctoral Degree from Texas State University. In addition, Linda and her husband have two endowed chairs and two endowed professorships in the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University. The Strutter Gallery and the West Side Complex at Bobcat Stadium both bear her name.
Linda is survived by her two children, Greggory Fields Burk and Jay D. Fields, her daughter in law, Allie Nachtigall Fields, two granddaughters, Virginia Fields Burk and Evelyn James Burk, and a grandson, Jay D. Fields, Jr. In addition, she is survived by her two brothers, Steve and Alex Gregg, and her husband of 52 years, Jerry.
The Fields family want to give a very special thanks to her doctors for the continued care and treatment that she has received over these years. Dr. Dan Gambos, Dr. Gabriel Mena, Dr. Ameen Mahvash and Dr. Jeffery Bates. In addition, we want to thank our other doctor friends who have advised and counseled us in our times of need and indecision, Dr. Will Fox, Dr. Lindsay Fox and Dr. Jessica Brown Mena. Thank you for your care and compassion.
"Today is the first day of the rest of your life, live it like it is the last day of the rest of your life."
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in San Marcos, Texas. Pastor Blake Arnoult will officiate the service. Serving as Pallbearers will be Michael Carroll, Jack Fluor, Eric Houston, David Nachtigall, Josh Oren, and Slade Stargel. Honorary Pallbearers will be some of Linda's dearest friends, Dedee Roberts, Judy Luedemann, Bonnie Longcope, Harriett Raney, Sherry Cattan, BR Arnold, and Mary Kay Story. A private interment will follow the service at the San Marcos City Cemetery.
Immediately following the service, all are invited to Linda's favorite thing, "A PARTY", a Celebration of Life at Linda and Jerry's residence in Wimberley, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Linda's wish is for you to consider a gift to one of her favorite organizations: Linda Gregg Fields Strutter Gallery at Texas State University; First United Methodist Church, San Marcos, Texas; VICTORY/-Houston; Ronald McDonald House, Houston; Cornerstone Presbyterian Church-Houston, Blake Arnoult, Pastor.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 26, 2019