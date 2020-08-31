Linda B. Grant

1937-2020

Linda Bunger Grant, age 82, of Houston, Texas, died August 21, 2020. Linda was born September 24, 1937 in Breckenridge, Texas. The daughter of Milton and Jolly Bunger. She was the youngest of 3 girls, all of which graduated from Breckenridge High School. After high school, Linda enrolled in Texas Tech University as an engineering major. She changed majors and graduated from Texas Tech with a BBA in Management in 1960. Linda graduated with honors and was a member of Sigma Iota Epsilon, Mortar Board, and President of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Linda married H. Dane Grant in 1960 and travelled to the far east as a buyer for World Imports. She was then employed at the Decorator Center in Lubbock. She left upon the birth of her daughter, Rachel. Linda was a member of the Junior League in Lubbock. She and her family moved to Dallas in 1964. Her son Jacob (Jake) was born in 1965. Linda remained active in the Dallas Junior League, working with the "Well Baby" clinic. The family moved to Houston in 1970 and purchased a home in the Memorial area. Linda took a job with Texas Staple Company as office manager, where she worked until she retired in 1996. Linda had an interest in fine art and gardening. She travelled to Spain with her children and went all over Mexico and the United States. She is preceded in death by her sisters Jean and Barbara, as well as her children Rachel and Jake. Linda maintained an interest in fine art and was a member of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. She was an active member of St. Martins Episcopal Church, Houston Symphony and the Texas Tech Ex-Students Association.

Donations may be made to St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road Houston, Texas 77056, or the Scottish Rite Children's Orthopedic Hospital in Dallas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store