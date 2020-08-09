Linda Jean Holzhauser

1950-2020

Linda Jean Holzhauser passed away on July 31, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was 70 years old.

Linda was born on June 5, 1950 in Wayne, Michigan. She graduated from Utica High School and later moved to Texas in 1975. Linda met James "Jimmy" Holzhauser, Jr. in 1983 at his mother's garage sale in Sharpstown. They were married in October, 1985. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 35 years, Jimmy, their daughter, Jenna, brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Phyllis Fiteny, sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Randy Rumsey, sister and brother-in-law, Denise and Rob Nelms, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was a two-time breast cancer survivor and was very passionate about the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She believed strongly in "giving back" and was a volunteer for the Impact A Hero 5k where she stuffed race day packets and worked race day registration for the runners. She was a long-standing member of St. Laurence Catholic Church and was also a very loyal member of the Catholic Daughters of America (CDA) for the past 24 years. Linda loved to volunteer her time with the CDA by baking for Lenten Fish Fry's, co-chairing bunko parties, working the doll booth at the bazaar, and helping out with the senior citizens at the Mamie George Community Center. She also served in the past as a Regent of the CDA.

Linda was a petite lady with a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as traveling and going on cruises.

Visitation is Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm at The Settegast-Kopf Company @ Sugar Creek. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 3100 Sweetwater, Sugar Land, Texas. Committal Service to follow at Morton Cemetery 401 North Second Street, Richmond, Texas.



