Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Houston, TX
Linda (Curlee) Kahler


1944 - 2020
Linda (Curlee) Kahler Obituary
Linda Curlee Kahler
1944-2020
Linda Curlee Kahler passed away on February 29, 2020 at Sundance Inn and Health Center at the age of 75. She was born December 3, 1944 in Monroe, Louisiana. Linda moved to Houston, TX with her family when she was a young girl and has lived there ever since. Linda was an artist and caregiver, spending most of her latter years caring for her aging parents.
Linda was pre-deceased in death by her parents, Warren Ward Curlee and Dorothy Breard Curlee. She is survived by her sister, Tomma Carola and husband, Jim Carola of New Braunsfels, Texas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Paige Kahler of Augusta, GA and James and Kelley Kahler of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren Sam Kahler, Sarah Kahler, Ava Kahler, and Audrey Kahler.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 AM at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, TX. Memorials may be made to Freedom Hospice (9001 Airport Fwy #570, North Richland Hills, TX)
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 2, 2020
