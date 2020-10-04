1/1
Linda Knoblauch
1931 - 2020
"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying good-bye so hard." --A.A. Milne
Linda Marie Gafford Knoblauch, a loving daughter, wife, mother, Nana and friend, died on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was 88 years old.
Linda was born to Onan and Florene Gafford on December 20, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from high school in Rome, Georgia in 1949.
Linda and her Mother were avid baseball fans and had season tickets to the local minor league games. On a memorable evening, a handsome, blue-eyed pitcher from the visiting Odessa Drillers sent a note to Linda, delivered by an usher. That was the beginning of a romance and marriage in Houston, Texas on October 24, 1953 that endured until her only love's death in March of 2002.
Linda was a devoted mother to her six children and a wonderful Nana to her 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She loved spending summers at the beach, taking long walks with a strong gin and tonic in hand, collecting shark's teeth and green sea glass. She welcomed family and friends who shared her love of the beach. She spent time counting the pelicans and feeding seagulls.
Linda was a voracious reader and easily got lost in every book she read. She was a member of several book clubs; new books came by mail faster than she could read them! Linda belonged to the Westmont Garden Club and spent many hours taking care of her yard, trees and beautiful flowers.
One of Linda's greatest joys in life was spending time with her grandchildren. They will cherish the memories of their precious Nana.
Another passion was keeping the scorebook at baseball games, from Little League to the Pros; whether at home or at a baseball field…. she was the best!
Those who loved her will miss Linda forever. The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to our Mother's deeply devoted caregiver, Funmilayo (Olu) Olatuni.
We also thank Crossroads Hospice of Houston and the many employees who cared for our Mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Houston. There will be a celebration of Linda's life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. In Linda's memory, guests may choose to honor her by wearing her favorite color, red.



Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
