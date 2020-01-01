|
|
Linda Marian Hewson Roberson
1945-2019
Linda Marian Hewson Roberson passed away on December 27, 2019.
She was born in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada on February 26, 1945 to Marshall and Viola Hewson. Linda graduated from the Holy Cross School of Nursing in Calgary, Alberta in 1967. On May 18, 1968, she married her husband, Mike Roberson in the United Church in Delia, Alberta.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Roberson of Katy, TX; her son, Jeff Roberson of Tucson, AZ; her daughter, Michelle Lampley (Wayne) of The Hague, Netherlands; along with four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Harry (Lynda); her sisters, Nora, Willa (Don) and Julie (Terry) in Alberta, Canada; along with her many nieces and nephews.
No funeral is planned at this time. In accordance with Linda's wishes, her body will be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea. Linda loved the ocean and ocean cruising. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy, Texas.
For updated service information and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020