Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda VanDorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda VanDorn


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda VanDorn Obituary
Linda J. Van Dorn
1946-2020
Linda J. Van Dorn, 73, formerly of Houston, TX, died on January 31, 2020 in Huntley, IL.
She was born on July 24, 1946 in Louisiana to Hugh and Betty Hester.
Linda moved to Houston as a young girl, where she would later meet her loving husband, Barry. Linda and Barry moved to Algonquin, IL in 2002.
Linda was a devoted operating room nurse who loved caring for people.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Barry, her children Sydney Finnelly and Michael (Cynthia) Buchwald, her grandchildren Zachary, Whipple, and Bailey, and her brother Phillip Hester.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
No service is planned at this time. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -