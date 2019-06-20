Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
(936) 321-5115
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Woodard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Woodard


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Woodard Obituary
Linda Louise Douglass Woodard
1944-2019
Linda Louise Douglass Woodard went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, AL on October 7, 1944 and was a longtime resident of Humble, TX.
Linda was a graduate of University of Montevallo and earned her degree in Social Work. After many years working in the juvenile court system, she retired from Aldine ISD in April 2019 after 28 years of service. She is known greatest for her love of her family, her Southern upbringing and her ability to bring laughter, grace, empathy, and compassion to every encounter.
Survivors include husband Russ Woodard married for nearly 49 years, daughters Brooks Woodard O'Neal (Roger) and Kathrine Woodard Guest (Ryan), grandson Easton Douglass Guest and sister Carla Douglass Hill (Ron). Linda was preceded in death by her parents Stuart Douglass and Kitty Douglass Whitehurst, and her brother Stuart A. Douglass, Jr. She also leaves behind four nephews and many other extended family members and close friends whom she loved fiercely.
Services will be held on Friday, June 21st at 2pm at Forest Park Funeral Home – The Woodlands. A separate service will be held in Birmingham, details are still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to First United Methodist Church of Humble, TX (Growing to Serve) or other .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now