Lionel LaVergne


1937 - 2019
Lionel LaVergne Obituary
Lionel Adam LaVergne
1937-2019
Lionel Adam LaVergne, born in Church Point, LA on July 19, 1937, graduate of Eunice High, Air Force vet, business owner and author, passed away on December 12, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Amy Joseph, mother, Evia Doucet, and brother UJ (Joe).
He is survived by daughter, Lesa; sons, Walt, Dwight and Todd; sisters, Verna Ward and Margaret Ryan; as well as many nephews, nieces, grandchildren, etc.
He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Highway 6, in Hitchcock Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019
