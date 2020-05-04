Lisa D. Heath

1960-2020

Lisa D. Heath, dedicated and retired United States Postal Service employee of 30 years of service, expired (Thursday) April 30, 2020.

On June 29, 1960 a beautiful baby girl was born to Ellis and Myrtle Heath in Houston, Texas, they affectionately named her Lisa Denise Heath.

Lisa was educated in the Houston Independent School District, graduating from Jesse H. Jones High School in 1978. After graduation she attended University of Houston.

Faith in God guided Lisa throughout her life. She joined Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Terry Anderson where she remained a loyal member until she united with St. James Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Leonard Dancy.

Lisa had a heart of GOLD and LOVED her family and friends with every beat of her HEART. She was a blessing to everyone she met.

Lisa possessed many talents, but writing was her gift, giving words of wisdom and inspiration to so many people.

Lisa left a legacy of a life well lived. Loved ones left to cherish her precious memories are her loving and devoted parents, Ellis and Myrtle Heath; her brother, Rick Jackson of Virginia; her four great-nephews, Pete, CJ, Chase and Ty, whom she loved and cared for as her own. a loving aunt, Bessie Mae Wallace; devoted friends Jacqueline Johnson, Tina Hawkins, Lynn Lewis, and Lynn Finnels; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m on (Tuesday) May 5, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Wednesday) May 6, 2020 at Paradise South Cemetery. Rev. Rev. Leonard Dancy, officiating.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store