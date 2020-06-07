Livia Kima Wallace
1935-2020
Livia Kima Wallace (1935)
passed away peacefully
May 5. She is survived by
Bronwyn Wallace, Trevor
& Melanie Wallace and
grandchildren Henning,
Abbie and Rhett.
See Bradshaw-Carter.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.