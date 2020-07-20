Livingston Burl Horn

1932-2020

Livingston "Burl" Horn , age 88, passed away peacefully July 7, 2020. He was born April 16, 1932 in Hubbard, TX to Willie and Blanche Horn. The family moved to Boyd, TX where he graduated from Boyd High School in 1949. Mr. Horn moved to Houston after high school where he met his wife Johnnie Pope just prior to being enlisted in the Army for 3 years. They were married June 2, 1953, and he was directly stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska where he worked in the Anti-Aircraft Operation Center during the Korean War. After the war, they lived in Vidor, Orange and Southeast Houston before settling in Westbury in Southwest Houston to raise their children. He spent many years working in the car business for a number of dealers in sales and management. He had an insatiable love for music and a beautiful tenor voice that could be heard on Sunday's in the congregation of Westbury Baptist Church where he was a member. He enjoyed hunting, golf, competition trap shooting and gardening most of all. Known for his quick wit and one liners, he was certainly one of a kind. Mr. Horn is survived by his wife of 67 years, Johnnie Pope Horn, of Houston, TX; sons Larry Horn, of Center, TX and Mike Horn, of Houston, TX; daughter Sherri Horn Spears, of Houston, TX ; sisters Peggy Thom, of (Boerne, TX) and Patricia Taylor, of Boyd, TX; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews . He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Horn, parents Willie and Blanche Horn, brothers Rolan, Olan and Earl Horn and sisters Billie Logan and Sue Farmer. At this time the family has decided to postpone a Memorial Service/Celebration of his life for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store