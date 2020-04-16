Home

Gardner Funeral Home
507 W Orange St
Angleton, TX 75515
(979) 849-6379
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Pearland, TX
1934 - 2020
Lloyd Ford Obituary
Lloyd Ford
1934-2020
Lloyd Ford 85, of Houston Texas, passed away April 13, 2020, at his residence in Houston Texas. Visitation will be Thursday April 16, 2020 at Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton TX. Graveside Services will be at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland TX, Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM, services will be private for immediate family only. Social distancing will be practiced. Services are entrusted to Gardner's Funeral Home, Angleton TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020
