Lloyd Ford
1934-2020
Lloyd Ford 85, of Houston Texas, passed away April 13, 2020, at his residence in Houston Texas. Visitation will be Thursday April 16, 2020 at Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton TX. Graveside Services will be at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland TX, Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM, services will be private for immediate family only. Social distancing will be practiced. Services are entrusted to Gardner's Funeral Home, Angleton TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2020