Lloyd Lee "Coach" Johnson1935-2020Lloyd Lee "Coach" Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully in Sugar Land, Texas on July 8, 2020. Lloyd was born on June 27, 1935 in Selma, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his father Lee Roy, mother Davie Lee and brother Wayne Johnson. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Johnson, his children Stephanie Gebhardt, Stacie Rouze and Lee Johnson; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Education degree. He married Phyllis, his college sweetheart, in 1957. He was a retired teacher and coach after spending 39 years with HISD.A funeral is scheduled for immediate family only on July 14, 2020 at Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479.