Lloyd M. Nakayama
1958-2019
On December 31, 2019, Lloyd Nakayama, beloved Son, Brother and Uncle passed away at 61. He was born on November 18, 1958 to Eugene and Yuri Nakayama, he grew up in Houston and Alaska. Lloyd's attended Texas A&M University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Construction Science. His professional career spanned over 3 decades in which he maintained a mantra of honesty and integrity. Lloyd is survived by his Father Eugene, Brother James, Sister Phyllis, Sister-in Law and 3 nieces and nephews; he was proceeded in death by his mother Yuri.
A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday February 22nd, 12 P.M. at Second Baptist Church, Hankamer Chapel.
6400 Woodway, Houston, TX 77057
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Texas A&M Foundation
401 George Bush Dr.
College Station, TX 77840
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020