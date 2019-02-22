|
Barbara J. Wallace
1947-2019
, Barbara, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2019.
Barbara Wallace, visitation service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm -9:00pm, at Lockwood Funeral Home, 9402 Lockwood Drive Houston, TX, 77016. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Briarchase Missionary Baptist Church, 16000 Blue Ridge Rd., Missouri City, Texas 77489. Interment service will be Monday February 25, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038- Gate time 2:00pm. Rev. Larry Grant – Officiating. For more service information, to order flowers or send condolences visit our website www.lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019