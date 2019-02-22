Home

Services
Lockwood Funeral Home
9402 Lockwood Drive
Houston, TX 77016
(713) 633-1421
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lockwood Funeral Home
9402 Lockwood Drive
Houston, TX 77016
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
Briarchase Missionary Baptist Church
16000 Blue Ridge Rd
Missouri City, TX
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr
Houston, TX
Barbara J. Wallace
1947-2019
, Barbara, entered into eternal rest on February 16, 2019.
Barbara Wallace, visitation service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6:00pm -9:00pm, at Lockwood Funeral Home, 9402 Lockwood Drive Houston, TX, 77016. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Briarchase Missionary Baptist Church, 16000 Blue Ridge Rd., Missouri City, Texas 77489. Interment service will be Monday February 25, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038- Gate time 2:00pm. Rev. Larry Grant – Officiating. For more service information, to order flowers or send condolences visit our website www.lockwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019
