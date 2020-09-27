Lois Alleen

Cunningham Julian

1927-2020

Alleen Julian went to join her Heavenly Father on 9/20/2020. She was a charming and gentle woman who lived her life by Christ's Word. She had just turned 93 days earlier and lived a full life on this Earth. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Julian, her parents, Rollie Glenn and Maddie Lois Green Cunningham, her brothers Glenn and John Cunningham, and her cousin Mildred Skelly. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shirley Hughes, grandchildren Stanfield Hughes and Travis Hughes and spouses, as well as her great granddaughter Adira Hughes, and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Avendelle caretakers and Alleen's special friends who kept things bright in the last year. Donations in Alleen's behalf may be made to the Stephen Ministry at Christ United Methodist Church, 3101 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075



