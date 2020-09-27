1/1
Lois Alleen Julian
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Alleen
Cunningham Julian
1927-2020
Alleen Julian went to join her Heavenly Father on 9/20/2020. She was a charming and gentle woman who lived her life by Christ's Word. She had just turned 93 days earlier and lived a full life on this Earth. She was preceded in death by her husband Vincent Julian, her parents, Rollie Glenn and Maddie Lois Green Cunningham, her brothers Glenn and John Cunningham, and her cousin Mildred Skelly. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shirley Hughes, grandchildren Stanfield Hughes and Travis Hughes and spouses, as well as her great granddaughter Adira Hughes, and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the Avendelle caretakers and Alleen's special friends who kept things bright in the last year. Donations in Alleen's behalf may be made to the Stephen Ministry at Christ United Methodist Church, 3101 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75075

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Dallas Funeral Home - Dallas
2710 Valley View Lane
Dallas, TX 75234
972-241-9100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North Dallas Funeral Home - Dallas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved