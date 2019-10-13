|
|
Lois Virginia (Ginny) Barnhill
2019
Lois Virginia (Ginny) Barnhill died in Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Surviving her are two daughters, three granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, two grandsons, and three sons-in-law. A service will be held in the Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church on October 15, 2019 at 2pm. Chapelwood UMC is located at 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston Texas; park in Parking Lot A, Door 10.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019