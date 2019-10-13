Home

Chapelwood United Methodist Church
11140 Greenbay St.
Houston, TX 77024
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church
11140 Greenbay Street
Houston, TX
Lois Virginia (Ginny) Barnhill
Lois Virginia (Ginny) Barnhill died in Houston, Texas on September 22, 2019 at the age of 95. Surviving her are two daughters, three granddaughters, three great-granddaughters, two grandsons, and three sons-in-law. A service will be held in the Chapel at Chapelwood United Methodist Church on October 15, 2019 at 2pm. Chapelwood UMC is located at 11140 Greenbay Street in Houston Texas; park in Parking Lot A, Door 10.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.