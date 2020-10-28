Lois Floyd

1928-2020

11/22/1928 to 10/23/2020

Lois a long time resident of Houston and later Pasadena went to be with the Lord on Friday October 23. 2020

Lois was born in Clarksville Texas to Alfred Lee Chapman and Kathryn Chapman. Married Charles Nixon Floyd. Had six children, Carolyn J. Floyd, Nancy Beth Floyd, Sandra Kay Floyd. Kathy Ann (Floyd) Boulware, Susan Floyd, and Ernest Wayne Floyd.

Survived by: Kathy Ann and Gene A Boulware. Gena R. Palacios and Albert (Burt) Palacios, Derek W. Boulware and Werner Swart, Zachery A. Palacios, Allison P. Palacios.

Services at Forest Park Lawndale on Thursday October 29th. 2020 viewing at 11:30, service at 12 noon, and interment at 1PM.



