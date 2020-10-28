1/1
Lois Floyd
1928 - 2020
11/22/1928 to 10/23/2020
Lois a long time resident of Houston and later Pasadena went to be with the Lord on Friday October 23. 2020
Lois was born in Clarksville Texas to Alfred Lee Chapman and Kathryn Chapman. Married Charles Nixon Floyd. Had six children, Carolyn J. Floyd, Nancy Beth Floyd, Sandra Kay Floyd. Kathy Ann (Floyd) Boulware, Susan Floyd, and Ernest Wayne Floyd.
Survived by: Kathy Ann and Gene A Boulware. Gena R. Palacios and Albert (Burt) Palacios, Derek W. Boulware and Werner Swart, Zachery A. Palacios, Allison P. Palacios.
Services at Forest Park Lawndale on Thursday October 29th. 2020 viewing at 11:30, service at 12 noon, and interment at 1PM.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
11:30 AM
Forest Park Lawndale
OCT
29
Service
12:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
OCT
29
Interment
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale

