Lois Elaine Gunter

1924-2019

Lois Elaine Gunter, 94, passed into the Lord's Hands on 16 March 2019 at age 94. She was born on 22 November 1924 in Houston, Texas where she spent her early years graduating from Stephen F. Austin. Lois was a member of the drum and Bugle Corp. She married Frank Edward Gunter on 26 September 1942. Together they spent some years in North TX. Later returning to the Houston area.

Lois loved to garden. She especially liked to grow tomatoes, yard long beans, and spinach. Her pies were legendary and loved by all. Fishing was her favorite hobby and seemed to have a knack of catching odd fish, sheep herd, alligator, and landed a 45-pound Tarpon in Galveston Bay. She also loved to go on mini trips, especially the casinos. Stock car races at Playlano Park was another loved pastime. Watching her "soaps" and "exercising with Denise" was a must for her.

Family was the important thing to Lois. She loved them deeply. Her kind and gentle heart made her special to all who knew her. She was loved deeply and will be missed. Lois was preceded in death by parents: Edith Genevive Fuller Eldrett, Ralph Ashwell Eldrett, husband: Frank Edward Gunter, daughter: Carol Jean Koehler. Left to cherish her memory, son: Frank Douglas Gunter & wife Suzette; son in law: Butch Koehler; half-sister: Patsy Elmore; grandchildren: Dewayne Kay, Kendle Kay & wife Karrie, Shelly Kay & Tony McCormick, Frank Kay & wife Sherry, Gayla Koehler, Stephen Gunter, Natasha Fangman, Michelle Daniel & husband Steve, David Stapleton & wife Kristen; 14 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will begin Friday, March 22nd at 10am with the funeral service to begin promptly at 11am at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway Houston, Texas 77039. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary