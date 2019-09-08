|
|
Lois Caroline Ham
1933-2019
Lois Caroline Ham, age 86, passed away on September 3, 2019.
She was born in St. Louis, but moved to Tulsa at the age of 3.
In 1966, Lois and her family moved to Houston, where she resided for over forty years. There she worked in the public school system and was a longtime church organist. She was active in her church in Houston and loved serving the Lord. In 2007, she moved to Colorado Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ham, to whom she was married for fifty-six years.
Lois is survived by her son, Barry (Andee) Ham; her daughters, Debbie (Larry) Holt and Denisa Steel. She has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Contributions in Lois' memory may be made to the , https://donate3.cancer.org
Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019