Lois Novak
1924 - 2020
Lois Lucile Dunkin Novak
1924-2020
LOIS LUCILE DUNKIN NOVAK, born September 26, 1924 on the family farm in Taylor County, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Daughter of Carl Emanuel Dunkin and Bina Ferne Dunkin, Lois graduated from Gravity High School in 1942 and moved to Omaha, Nebraska to work in war-related industry. In 1944 in Omaha she met Marine Corps Technical Sargent Ralph Martin Novak of Howells, Nebraska, then home on leave after service in the Pacific Theater. They were married on August 4, 1947 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and in 1948 they moved to San Antonio, Texas, where they had two children, Ralph Martin Novak, Jr. and Jane Ann Novak. In 1955, the family moved to Houston, Texas, which remained the home of Lois and Ralph until their respective deaths. Ralph and Lois enjoyed the beach, bridge and friends, and made a loving home for their family. After Ralph's death in 1995, Lois undertook traveling and church activities, remaining active into her early 90's and traveling to places as far afield as Alaska, Russia and China. She will be missed by all who knew her. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Doyle Dunkin, her beloved husband Ralph, and her daughter Jane Ann Novak. She is survived by her son Ralph Martin Novak, Jr., of Austin, Texas; her grandchildren Michael Vail Novak of Georgetown, Texas and Mary Rebecca Novak of Austin, Texas; her sister Jean Roeder of Council Bluffs, Iowa; her nephew Steve Roeder of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and her niece Laura Roeder-Grubb of Ankeny, Iowa. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery at 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
