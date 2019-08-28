Houston Chronicle Obituaries
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lois Parker


1926 - 2019
Lois Parker Obituary
Wilma Lois Parker
1926-2019
Wilma Lois Lantrip Parker, 93, born August, 1926 in Henderson, TX to Horace H. Lantrip and Janie Ann Little Lantrip, friends and family knew her as Lois.
After graduating from high school in 1944, the family moved to Houston, TX. She started working at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where she retired in 1983.
Lois LOVED retirement. Preceded in death by her husband, James M. Parker; son, James M. Parker, Jr.; granddaughter, Rebecca Ann Brenek and daughter Meaghan; great grandson, James A. Brenek II (Drew). Survived by her daughters Barbara Ann Brenek (Charles); Kathleen Diane Dorsey. Grandchildren: John A. Brenek, James A. Brenek(Rhonda), Timothy A. Brenek (Angella) James M. Parker(Robin), Julie A. Patrick, Jason Parker(Crystalitta) Clyde Dorsey, Jr.(Michell), Chris Dorsey(Paula). Lois also had, 14 Great grandchildren and 4 Great Great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by services celebrating her wonderful life at 2:00 pm. Concluding services Lois will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
