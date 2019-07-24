Loma Wandell Card

1924-2019

Loma Wandell Garnett Card, age 95, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was born in Lufkin, Texas on May 22, 1924 and had been a resident of Houston since 1949.

She was married to the late Chester M. Card for 42 years before his death in 1988. She graduated from Lufkin High School and Sacred Heart Dominican College in Houston. After teaching third grade in Houston ISD for 21 years, she retired in 1985.

She was a member of ChristChurch Presbyterian and Delphians. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore M. and Loma Garnett, and her sister, Merla Walsh.

Mrs. Card is survived by: daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and John Call, of Duncanville, TX; son, Martin Card, of Houston; son and daughter-in-law, Shannon and Kathy Card, of Berryville, AR; grandchildren, Brian Call (Casey), Matthew Call (Melissa), Robin Jensen (Sam), Teri Heller (Jesse), Leah Card, Lauren Wegmann (Matt); great grandchildren, Beckett and Betsy Call, Sophie and Annika Jensen, Caeden and Cora Heller, Eliza Wegmann; several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held on Friday, July 26. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019