Lona Mae Mize
1919-2019
Lona Mae Mize was born May 1, 1919, in Iola, Texas. Lona was called home by the Lord on December 30, 2019. She was a Christian and truly loved the Lord. She attended church regularly until her health no longer permitted. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Dale Harmon; grandchildren Doreen Donnelly and Thomas Kevin Harmon; great grandchildren Keith, Tad, Nick and Austin and 3 great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Services will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020