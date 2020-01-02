Home

Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
(936) 291-7300
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home
1700 Normal Park Dr.
Huntsville, TX 77340
Lona Mize


1919 - 2020
Lona Mize Obituary
Lona Mae Mize
1919-2019
Lona Mae Mize was born May 1, 1919, in Iola, Texas. Lona was called home by the Lord on December 30, 2019. She was a Christian and truly loved the Lord. She attended church regularly until her health no longer permitted. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Dale Harmon; grandchildren Doreen Donnelly and Thomas Kevin Harmon; great grandchildren Keith, Tad, Nick and Austin and 3 great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Services will be held Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, Texas.
For those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.shmfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020
