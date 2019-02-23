Home

POWERED BY

Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
Dr. Lonnie Sadberry passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019. Dr. Sadberry, a native Houstonian, is a retired Dean of Higher Education at Texas Southern University after 36 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife Vernell V. Williams Sadberry, parents the late Ishmael Sadberry and mother, Ivie Lee Norman and stepmother the late Irma Sadberry. He is survived by his son, Lonnie Antonio Sadberry, brother in law, Delmar Williams and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitaton Saturday , 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 3401 Jeanetta Street, Houston, Texas 77063. Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at the church. Reverend James E. Blake will be the pastor, officiating. Interment-Paradise North Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2019
