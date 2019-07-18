Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Lonnie Williams
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Worms Street
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Worms Street
Lonnie Williams


1939 - 2019
LONNIE GENE WILLIAMS
1939-2019
Lonnie Gene Williams was born on October 7, 1939 in Houston, Texas to Lonnie and Helena Williams. He passed away on July 13, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Williams will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church ~ 1401 Worms Street. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m. Interment ~ Houston National Cemetery (gate-time 1:30p.m.).
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 18, 2019
