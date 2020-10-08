Lora Ann St. Cyr
1941-2020
Lora Ann St. Cyr, born on June 16, 1941, in Lafayette, Louisiana to Alfred Monroe and Robena Ernestine Lefler, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on October 2, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was lovingly surrounded and held by her five children and her sister as she made her transition.
Lora was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Monroe and Robena Ernestine Lefler; the father of her children, Cordell Joseph St. Cyr; brother, Elwood Monroe Lefler; and sister, Doris Waller.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cynthia Faith St. Cyr, Jacqueline Hope and Tina Marie St. Cyr, Christopher Mark and Peggy Dunn St. Cyr, Randall John and Laurie Michelle St. Cyr, and Brian Mathew and Sandi Elise St. Cyr.
Lora is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael Austin Jones, Madison Rayne Jones, Michelle Lyndsey St. Cyr, Jennifer Hali and her husband Zachary Thomas Sharp, Meredith Lynn St. Cyr, Ryan Joseph St. Cyr, Devin Michael St. Cyr, Kar'a Ashlyn and her husband Kyle Shafer, Hallie Elise Burns, Katlyn Marie St. Cyr, and Katie Nicole Burns; great-grandchildren, Crimson Moreaux St. Cyr, Indigeaux Bell St. Cyr, Sage Orion Jones, Chloe Lynn St. Cyr, Paisley Rae Sharp, Blaze Johnson St. Cyr, and Parker Alice Sharp; sister, Bonita Lynn & Robert Journey Rugan, Jr. and their children, Robert Journey Rugan III and Elizabeth Rugan Shepard; as well as other members of the extended family, including Randy Guy Lefler, Janet Marie Mendoza, Sally Jo Brooks, Nancy Elaine Charlton, Cary Wise and families, Bruce Wayne & Marty Waller and family, Janet Rose Horton and family, Doris St. Cyr and family including Suzi Dowell, Tyler and Heather Dowell and family.
Lora's love for God and her family was very strong. Being with her family was the most important thing to her and much of what made her life beautiful. Lora loved being a part of her children's lives. One of the greatest joys in her life was working for her two daughters to help grow their businesses. Lora touched the lives of many and made friends wherever she went. She had a great love for her work as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor with the Palmer Drug Abuse Program in Houston, TX. She had her own private practice for a while and also counseled in halfway houses and in prisons, always directing her clients to the Lord as their source of strength to change their lives. During her own journey of 38 years of sobriety, Lora found peace in writing gratitude letters to God.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately by family and close friends of Lora at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Lora will then be laid to rest at Big Cane Baptist Church cemetery in Morrow, Louisiana.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Christopher Mark St. Cyr, Jacqueline Hope St. Cyr, Randall John St. Cyr, Brian Mathew St. Cyr, Michelle Lyndsey St. Cyr, and Ryan Joseph St. Cyr.
Donations may be made to the Palmer Drug Abuse Program in Houston, Texas.
