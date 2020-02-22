|
|
Mrs. Loreen Johnson
1934-2020
passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. There will be a wake service on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 8pm to 10pm in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral home. There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12noon to 1:00pm at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church 7817 Calhoun Rd. Houston, Texas 77033, The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 1:00pm at the Church following the visitation. Dr. Max E. Miller, Jr. officiating. The interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020