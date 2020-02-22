Home

Services
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Wake
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church
7817 Calhoun Rd.
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church
7817 Calhoun Rd.
Houston, TX
Loreen Johnson


1934 - 2020
Loreen Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Loreen Johnson
1934-2020
passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. There will be a wake service on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 8pm to 10pm in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral home. There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12noon to 1:00pm at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church 7817 Calhoun Rd. Houston, Texas 77033, The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 1:00pm at the Church following the visitation. Dr. Max E. Miller, Jr. officiating. The interment will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
