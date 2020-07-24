Elaine Williams-Harrington - Today I lost my last living Great Aunt, Mrs. Lorene Johnson, of Houston, Texas. She was 97 years old and one of my grandmother’s (Luvenia Bowen’s-Matlock, far right)) younger sisters (second from the right). Aunt Lorene was so sweet and loving to all her family and friends. I will truly miss her. May u Rest In Peace Aunt Lowe as u join your parents, sisters (Leuvenia, Willie Mae, Virgelene, and Bennie) and brother (Plumber Bowen’s) (pictured) in Heaven! Love u much!!♥♥
Dorwyl Pinky Williams
RIP Aunt Lorene, I remember picking you, Mom Matlock and Aunt Willie Mae up from the Miami train station, and was laughing all the way home telling me of y'all adventures on the trip from, Dallas, TX, to here. ❤
7/21/20
Elaine Harrington and Dorwyl Williams
