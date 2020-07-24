Aunt Lorene lived the Golden Rule. She always treated others the way she wanted to be treated. Most of the time she wore a big smile which meant, What ever you need I am here for you. She will be dearly missed. To my Houston family: May God bless and comfort you in this hour of sorrow; peace to you and your beautiful family on earth, and welcome into Heaven all the children of Plumber and Ella Bowen’s now - held safe, free and in Heavenly Embrace! Rest In Heaven Aunt Lorene. Always love you♥♥♥, Doris Matlock-Williams

Doris Matlock-Williams

Family