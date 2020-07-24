1/1
Lorene Johnson
1922 - 2020
MRS. LORENE JOHNSON
1922-2020
passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am at Johnson Cemetery 3045 County Road 450, West Columbia, Texas 77486. Minister Ivan Jackson, officiating. The interment will follow at the cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Johnson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
To my dear Family, extending my deepest condolences to you during this sad time. My prayers and blessings are with you. I will miss Aunt Lorene and cherish my memories of her.
Barbara Sue Clark
Barbara Sue Clark
Family
July 24, 2020
Aunt Lorene lived the Golden Rule. She always treated others the way she wanted to be treated. Most of the time she wore a big smile which meant, What ever you need I am here for you. She will be dearly missed. To my Houston family: May God bless and comfort you in this hour of sorrow; peace to you and your beautiful family on earth, and welcome into Heaven all the children of Plumber and Ella Bowen’s now - held safe, free and in Heavenly Embrace! Rest In Heaven Aunt Lorene. Always love you♥♥♥, Doris Matlock-Williams
Doris Matlock-Williams
Family
July 24, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to my Cousins in this hard loss. Love every last one of you. Mrs. J, I’m going to miss you !!! Thanking God for your wisdom given every time my family and I would visit your Church home. I will always remember your laugh and beautiful smile. Rest In Peace God’s Beautiful Angel.
Viola M Thomas
Family
July 24, 2020
Elaine Williams-Harrington - Today I lost my last living Great Aunt, Mrs. Lorene Johnson, of Houston, Texas. She was 97 years old and one of my grandmother’s (Luvenia Bowen’s-Matlock, far right)) younger sisters (second from the right). Aunt Lorene was so sweet and loving to all her family and friends. I will truly miss her. May u Rest In Peace Aunt Lowe as u join your parents, sisters (Leuvenia, Willie Mae, Virgelene, and Bennie) and brother (Plumber Bowen’s) (pictured) in Heaven! Love u much!!♥♥
~
Dorwyl Pinky Williams
RIP Aunt Lorene, I remember picking you, Mom Matlock and Aunt Willie Mae up from the Miami train station, and was laughing all the way home telling me of y'all adventures on the trip from, Dallas, TX, to here. ❤
7/21/20
Elaine Harrington and Dorwyl Williams
Family
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Victoria Eaglin and Family
Friend
