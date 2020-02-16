|
Lorene Olivia
Moissinac
1930-2020
Lorene Olivia Moissinac, 89, of Houston, Texas passed away February 2, 2020. Born in Needville, Texas June 4, 1930 to parents Leon and Louise Bushnell. She grew up in Beasley, Texas helping her parents with their grocery store, gas station, motor court and skating rink.
Lorene studied oil painting and the art of Japanese Doll making, was an accomplished seamstress, loved to crochet, garden, travel, cook and bake, going on cruises, dancing, playing her accordion.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Werlla, her brother Calvin Bushnell, and her stepson Alfred Alexander (Lex) Moissinac III.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Alfred Alexander Moissinac Jr. Her stepdaughter Debbie and her partner George of California, daughter Kathy Edworthy and husband Charles of Katy, Texas, son Michael Costello and his partner Bill Milligan of Galveston, Texas, two grandchildren Rachel Edworthy and Barrett Edworthy of Katy, Texas.
The family wishes for family and friends to gather for a memorial service to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 am at the VFW 1903 1st Street Rosenberg, Texas 77471. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in her name.
Ridgemont Mortuary (832)487-9082 www.houstontxcremation.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020