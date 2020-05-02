Loretta Marshall Raney
1933-2020
On the night of April 16th, after a brief illness, Loretta Raney, 86, passed peacefully and readily into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Loretta loved and served her family, her friends and her Lord with constance. She was a world-class caregiver. She was distinctively beautiful, smart, determined, witty and oh so loving. She had a wonderful laugh.
She looked forward with joy to eternal life with her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband Paul. And so on that night when Jesus called, she didn't hesitate. In addition to Paul, she joins her parents William Marion & Emma Absher Marshall already at home in Heaven. She leaves behind her three grateful daughters and their families: Catherine Raney & Doug Slocombe, Anne & Mike Bohuslav, Martha & Ricky Taylor, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all in Texas. She also leaves sister and brother-in-law Gwen and Mike Isom (Miami) and a vast number of nieces and nephews across the nation, including Pamela Fontenot, whom she and Paul loved and mentored as a daughter. She bids fond farewell to devoted friends in Houston, where she and Paul settled in 1957: Keith & Ruth Thayer, Bert Corrigan, Carol Jean Oliver, Carolyn Crawford, Rosemary Bach, and many others. She was laid to rest at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
We thank you, Father God, for Loretta's boundless love and for speeding her home in peace when her work here was done. Amen.
Mrs. Raney's eulogy can be found on the funeral home website at callawayjones.com/loretta-raney. Friends & loved ones are encouraged to share tributes and memories there.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2020.