Lorine Ladet
1934-2020
The epitome of elegance and steadfast faith, Ms. Lorine Ladet entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020. Ms. Ladet was a real estate entrepreneur, a dedicated member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., and a proud charter member of the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.
Ms. Lorine Ladet will receive guests Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. The rosary will be recited at 4:00 P.M.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately and may be viewed by live stream Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMaryofthePurificationCatholicChurch
In God's care, she leaves her loving granddaughters, Jacquelyn R. Young and Lorina R. Marshall (James); four great-grandchildren; many dear relatives and loyal friends.
Her son, Rickey D. Young, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.: http://www.the-bluetriangle.org/donate/
1934-2020
The epitome of elegance and steadfast faith, Ms. Lorine Ladet entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020. Ms. Ladet was a real estate entrepreneur, a dedicated member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., and a proud charter member of the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.
Ms. Lorine Ladet will receive guests Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. The rosary will be recited at 4:00 P.M.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately and may be viewed by live stream Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMaryofthePurificationCatholicChurch
In God's care, she leaves her loving granddaughters, Jacquelyn R. Young and Lorina R. Marshall (James); four great-grandchildren; many dear relatives and loyal friends.
Her son, Rickey D. Young, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.: http://www.the-bluetriangle.org/donate/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.