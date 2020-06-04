Lorine Ladet
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorine Ladet
1934-2020
The epitome of elegance and steadfast faith, Ms. Lorine Ladet entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2020. Ms. Ladet was a real estate entrepreneur, a dedicated member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., and a proud charter member of the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.
Ms. Lorine Ladet will receive guests Friday, June 5, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. The rosary will be recited at 4:00 P.M.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately and may be viewed by live stream Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.: https://www.youtube.com/c/StMaryofthePurificationCatholicChurch
In God's care, she leaves her loving granddaughters, Jacquelyn R. Young and Lorina R. Marshall (James); four great-grandchildren; many dear relatives and loyal friends.
Her son, Rickey D. Young, preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blue Triangle Multicultural Organization, Inc.: http://www.the-bluetriangle.org/donate/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Rosary
04:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
viewed by live stream
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved