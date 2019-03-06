Lorna Louise Crosswhite Grove

1932-2019

Lorna Louise Crosswhite Grove of Sherwood, Arkansas went to the arms of her Savior on March 1, 2019. Lorna was born on May 30, 1932 in Mercedes, Texas the daughter of the late Eddie and Hazel Bean Crosswhite. Lorna is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Dr. Arthur Henry Grove.



Lorna is survived by her three sons Dr. Arthur W Grove (Becky) of Houston, Texas; Andy Grove (Patty) of Huntsville, Arkansas; and Ted Grove (Bobetta) of Jacksonville, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Lorna is also survived by her two sisters and one brother, as well as many nephews, nieces, and loving friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 47th Street Baptist Church, 4700 Pike Ave, N Little Rock, AR 72118 or International Student's Inc., P.O. Box C, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Smith – North Little Rock Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 8th at the funeral home.



