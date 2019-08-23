|
|
Lorna June Garrett
1924-2019
Celebrating the life of Lorna June Chapman Garrett Lorna June Chapman Garrett was born April 3, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to L.I. and Wilma Shore Chapman. Brothers and sisters George William Chapman, Florence Sullender and Barbara Fleming. They moved to a farm north of Detroit at Leonard, Michigan and enjoyed six years of country living until the depression forced them out. The little family headed for Texas. Lorna was eight years old. Tough times, tough people. Lorna grew up in Pasadena, Texas and graduated from Pasadena High School in 1940. She met and married Marvin Earl Garrett in 1941 and together they had 5 children, Edwin Ray Garrett, George Marion Garrett, Linda King, Susan Lenhart, and Jon Michael Garrett. She has 11 grandchildren, 24 greats, and 3 great-great grandchildren and one on the way! Lorna loved life, loved laughing, and loved her Lord and her church. She loved her friends in Joy Sunday School class and her running buddies in Deer Park Art League and Pasadena Art League. She loved her great family a lot! Lorna was also a member of the Deer Park Chamber of Commerce. She had a passion for art and playing canasta.Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, L.I. and Wilma Chapman; her husband of 63 years, Marvin Garrett; sisters, Florence Sullender and Barbara Fleming; and son in law, Marlin Lenhart.She is survived by her children, Edwin Ray Garrett, George (Cecilia) Garrett, Linda (Paul) King, Susan Lenhart, Jon (Debbie) Garrett; her brother, George W. Chapman; 11 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and one on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The Family will receive friends at Grand View Funeral Home on Friday, August 23rd, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM, and the Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church Deer Park, located at 438 E 8th St, Deer Park, TX 77536 on Saturday, August 24th, 2019, at 10 AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2019