1/1
Lorraine Crist
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Evelyn Crist
1927-2020
Lorraine Crist died of natural causes on Monday, November 2, All Souls Day. She was 93 years old, an immigrant from Norway, the mother of four, and the wife of Bill Crist for more than 50 years. She was truly a loving and faithful person. She died peacefully in her sleep at home, just the way she wanted to go. She was a gifted seamstress, cook, singer, and creator of crafts of many kinds. She was a Deaconess in the Disciplines of Christ Church, a wonderful Sunday School teacher, a Cub Scout Den Mother, and she had great birthday parties for her children. She and her husband loved visiting elders in residential care facilities. Her faith and that of her husband gave those around her the strong faith foundation that guides their lives to this day. She is survived by three adult sons, Will Crist in Laguna Beach, California, Jerry Crist and Mark Crist in Magnolia, Texas, one sister, Claudine Daniels of Deville, Lousiana, and several grandchildren and nieces. Her husband, Bill, and their only daughter, Sharon Hoffpauir, died several years ago.
Graveside service: 11:00a.m. Monday November 16, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038


Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Tomball

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 6, 2020
She was a wonderful person; always willing to help with activities at the nursing home.
NINFA LOPEZ
Friend
November 6, 2020
May she rest in peace. Bill was a close friend and golfing competitor. Now; they are joined together yet again.
Mike
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved