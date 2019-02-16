Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
For more information about
Lorraine Dinerstein
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Lorraine Dinerstein Obituary
Lorraine Valenti Dinerstein
1925-2019
Lorraine Valenti Dinerstein, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, in Houston, Texas.
A more complete and detailed notice will be published in the Sunday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 18th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at half-past six o'clock.
A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held a one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 19th of February, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, Pastor, is to serve as celebrant.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
