Lorraine Valenti Dinerstein

1925-2019

Lorraine Valenti Dinerstein, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, the 13th of February 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 18th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will commence at half-past six o'clock.

A Mass of Christian Burial is to be held a one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 19th of February, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, Pastor, is to serve as celebrant.

The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.