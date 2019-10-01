|
|
Lottie A. Sheffield
1924-2019
Lottie Adeline Sheffield (nee Kosowski) passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Chicago, IL in 1924, Lottie was the daughter of Adam and Mary Ann Kosowski. She graduated from St Augustine High School. Lottie met the love of her life, William F. Sheffield (Bill), while working at Liquid Carbonic and they married in Chicago on September 27, 1953. Lottie and Bill moved several times during Bill's career at Liquid Carbonic and made close friends at each stop staying in contact with many of them. The moving ended in 1975 when they settled in Spring, TX. Over the years as Bill traveled for work, Lottie focused on raising their four children. Lottie loved being Grandma Lottie to her twelve grandchildren and most recently Great Grandma Lottie to her two grandchildren. Lottie loved to dance and could be seen recently on the dance floor of her grandchildren's weddings, playing games around the kitchen table with family, serving Christ the Good Shepherd, working in the parish library and being Aunt Lottie to her many nieces and nephews.She enjoyed cooking and requests for pirogi and carrot cake were frequent. During their retirement years Lottie and Bill traveled often but Lottie relished the family gatherings especially during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph (Albie), Frank (Ann), Ed (Estelle), and Chester, her infant sister, Mary, her brother-in-law Ron Ailara and sister-in-law Sally Ailara, their sons Chuck and Patrick and nephews Kenny Kosowski and Jim Kosowski. She is survived by her four children, Tom (Mary) of Cedarburg, WI, Nancy Sheffield Sindi of Spring, TX, Scott (Chris) of Pflugerville, TX and Char Rourke of Round Rock, TX; and their 12 grandchildren, Yousif Sindi (Nourhane), Ryan Sheffield, Matt Sheffield (Lauren), Megan Gibbs (Kenny) , Nicole Dickey (Alan), Ramy Sindi, Michael Rourke, Kaitlin Sheffield, Will Sheffield, Jason Rourke (Megan), Elizabeth Sheffield and Jack Sheffield and great grandchildren, Abdurrahman Sindi and recent arrival, Rowan Sheffield. She is also survived by nephews Edward Kosowski (Janalee), Kevin Ailara (Mike Cheves), Sean Ailara, Mark Ailara (Elisa) Andrew Ailara (Michelle); and by nieces Susie Battenfield (Dennis), Kathleen Rataczyk, Colleen Badger (Steve) and Kathleen Tucker (Ralph). Services are pending. Lottie was a generous supporter of many Catholic charities. In this spirit the family requests, that in lieu of the usual remembrances, a donation be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019