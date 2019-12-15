|
Lou Cammack
1934-2019
Louieann (Lou) Woodward Cammack, beloved wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Lou was born in Houston, Texas on February 9, 1934 to Allen and Mary Woodward.
There will be a graveside service at the South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, Texas on Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 am and a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Pasadena, followed by refreshments in the Fellowship Hall.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019